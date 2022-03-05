'Dilo Ka Badshah': Shah Rukh Khan wishing Namaste to airport security, embracing his staff wins the internet

Every time the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan steps out, he gives his fans another reason to celebrate him. Once again, as Shah Rukh jetted off to Spain on Saturday morning to kick off a month-long shooting schedule for Pathaan, he won hearts with his sweet gestures at the airport. A video of SRK greeting an airport security guard with Namaste went viral on social media and fans could not get over King Khan's humility. Not just this, he is also seen giving his staff member a hug before leaving.

Seeing Shah Rukh greet the airport guard as well as bid his staff member goodbye with a sweet hug seems to have won the internet. King Khan's fans reposted the video several times on social media and it went viral. Several commented on it and praised King Khan's humility. A fan wrote, "Man is so humble, look at the way he emblaced his driver." Another wrote, "King hi meraaa." A fan praised Shah Rukh and wrote, "Dilo ka badshah." Another wrote, "That's why he is legend. king of bwood."

Meanwhile, after Shah Rukh, John Abraham also arrived at the airport with his wife Priya Runchal. The two rarely get spotted and today, as they were, the couple obliged the paps for photos. Deepika Padukone also was seen leaving on Saturday morning in a bright red avatar at the airport. The shooting will go on for a month's time in Spain. The film was announced this week with a video where John, Deepika introduced SRK's character Pathaan. It will release on January 26, 2023.

