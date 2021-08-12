Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge to Chak De India; Here are 6 films rejected by Salman Khan

In a career spanning over decades, has managed to emerge as one of the top stars in the Hindi film industry. The actor enjoys massive popularity and fan following. From Radhe Mohan in Tere Naam to Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg – Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan has stepped into a number of memorable roles over the years. Although there are many blockbusters to his credit, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor also rejected quite a few iconic roles before they went to other actors.

Which films are these? Can you imagine Salman Khan donning these characters? Which actors went on to play these characters later? Let us find out, shall we?

Baazigar (1993)

‘Baazigar’ showed audience the potential that King Khan carried within him, and in some sense, propelled SRK into where he is today. But reportedly, this role was originally offered to Salman Khan, who apparently turned it down because of the antagonistic rhythm of the character.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995)

Did you know that was not the first choice for Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge? The film that changed the idea of romance for generations to come, and the film that gave us the iconic pairing of Raj and Simran, was apparently rejected by Salman Khan as well as – filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s first choices for the character of Raj. And voila! It went to Shah Rukh Khan.

Josh (2000)

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai would have been the original Dias siblings in ‘Josh’. If reports are true, Salman turned down Max Dias’ role because of date issues, and it went to Shah Rukh instead.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2004)

It is now difficult to imagine anyone else other than SRK, Saif, and Preity, as Aman, Rohit, and Naina. The film that did not leave one dry eye in the cinemas, would have featured Salman Khan in Saif’s role. However, reportedly, Salman rejected it as he did not want to play a secondary role to SRK’s character.

Chak De! India (2007)

Remember Coach Kabir Khan’s famous ‘Sattar minute’ (70 minutes) monologue in Chak De! India? Apparently, it would have been Salman Khan, and not Shah Rukh saying those lines, but the latter reportedly declined the role because of a busy schedule.

Ghajini (2008)

In hindsight, Salman Khan seems like an apt choice for the role of Ghajini. Even believed so and suggested Salman for the role. But apparently the ‘Wanted’ actor turned it down, and Aamir bagged the role instead.

ALSO READ: Neerja to Golmaal Again; 5 films that were turned down by Alia Bhatt