Dim sums to sushi: A look at mouth-watering dishes served at Parineeti Chopra -Raghav Chadha’s engagement

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony took place on May 13, at the Kapurthala House in Delhi. Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and many others attended their engagement ceremony. Parineeti has been sharing some beautiful, dream-like pictures from their engagement on Instagram. Now, we also came across a few videos shared by the catering company that gives a glimpse of the multi-cuisine spread that was served at the couple’s engagement.

Mouth-watering dishes served at Parineeti Chopra -Raghav Chadha’s engagement

Parineeti Chopra’s mother Reena Chopra took to her Instagram stories to re-share a video that gives a glimpse of Parineeti and Raghav's ‘Daawat-e-ishq’. The video has been originally shared by FoodInc Catering by Yum Yum Tree. They mentioned that Parineeti is a foodie and that their multi-cuisine dinner spread at the engagement echoed the same sentiment. The video gives a glimpse of the lip-smacking delicacies which included avocado pizza, dim sums, sushi, corn ribs, kebabs, cakes, chocolate mud pudding, kulfis, jalebis, truffle galouti sliders, cotton candy and a lot more!

Check out the videos below!

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement pictures

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra has shared some stunning pictures from her engagement with Raghav Chadha. In her caption, she wrote that she knew Raghav was ‘the one’ just after one breakfast together. She called him the ‘most wonderful man’ and that his support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. Further, she mentioned that their engagement party was dream-like, and that there was love, laughter, emotion and lots of dancing.

“As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined,” wrote Parineeti.

