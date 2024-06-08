Dimple Kapadia Birthday: Bobby to Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo; 5 movies and web series to binge-watch this weekend

Dimple Kapadia, who was recently seen in Murder Mubarak, has been contributing to the Hindi film industry for several decades. Raj Kapoor, the Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema, discovered Dimple Kapadia during her teenage years and that's how her journey in Hindi cinema began.

While some cinephiles remember the veteran actress from her debut film, Bobby, others have grown up watching her in films like Saagar, Ram Lakhan, Dil Chahta Hai, and Krantiveer, to name a few.

On the occasion of Dimple Kapadia's 67th birthday, we have curated a list of her films that you should watch this weekend. Let's check them out, shall we?

Dimple Kapadia's movies and series to watch

1: Bobby (1973)

Where to watch: ZEE5

Dimple Kapadia made her acting debut with Raj Kapoor's 1973 directorial venture, Bobby. She was paired opposite Raj Kapoor's son, then-debutante Rishi Kapoor, in the film. Bobby depicted teenage romance with a rich versus poor plotline. In Bobby, Dimple plays the role of Bobby Braganza, the daughter of a poor Goan Christian fisherman, who falls in love with Raja Nath (Raj Nath), the son of a famous Hindu businessman.

2. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Where to watch: Netflix

Dil Chahta Hai takes you on the journey of three best friends, Akash Malhotra, Siddharth Sinha, and Sameer Mulchandani. The Farhan Akhtar-directorial was shouldered on Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Saif Ali Khan as leads. In the film, Dimple Kapadia played the role of Sid's neighbour, Tara Jaiswal.

Tara is a divorcee and is quite older than him. Tara is also an alcoholic who is dealing with her failed marriage. A twist in the story comes up when Sid falls in love with Tara, which affects his friendship with Akash.

3. Krantiveer (1994)

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

Krantiveer, the 1994 action-crime film stars Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Agnihotri, and Mamta Kulkarni in lead roles. Nana Patekar plays the role of Pratap Tilak, the grandson of a freedom fighter, who comes into a chawl in Mumbai. Dimple's role as Megha Dixit, a press reporter who keeps fighting for injustice, is one of the highlights of the film. In Krantiveer, Dimple Kapadia shares a great camaraderie with Nana Patekar.

4. Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a science fiction romantic comedy film released this year. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as leads. Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Aryan Agnihotri, a robotics engineer who works at a company in Mumbai. Dimple Kapadia was cast as Aryan's aunt, Urmila Shukla, who is the proud owner of her robotics firm in America. Kriti was cast as Urmila's secretary, Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation (SIFRA).

5. Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo (2023)

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Directed by Homi Adajania, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, the television series was released in 2023. The ensemble star cast of the series includes Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobariyal, Naseeruddin Shah, and Monica Dogra. In the series, Dimple played the role of Rani Ba, the powerful and intense matriarch in a family that operates the largest drug cartel in South Asia.

The series explores Rani Ba's complex relationships with her 'bahus', Kajal and Bijlee, played by Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar respectively.

So, what are you waiting for? Add these Dimple Kapadia special movies and series to your watchlist and enjoy your weekend.

