Dimple Kapadia says ‘famous director’ wanted to get her ostracized from school as she had leprosy; reveals how same disease helped her sign debut film Bobby

Dimple Kapadia made her acting debut when she was only a teenager. She stepped into the industry with Raj Kapoor’s 1973 film Bobby opposite Rishi Kapoor. Not many people know, but this was the same time when Dimple was suffering from leprosy, and she was threatened by a close family friend for her future.

When Dimple Kapadia was scared of ostracization from school

While speaking on the sidelines of the FICCI Flo Jaipur Chapter, Kapadia recently revealed that her father, Chunnibhai Kapadia, used to be in the company of several industry stalwarts. Making mentions of a “famous director” who was “like a family friend” to Dimple, the actress added, “I was suffering from leprosy at that time. I was about 12 years old. I had it on my elbow. So this man turned around and said, ‘I’ll see that you get ostracized from school.’”

Dimple said this was legit the first time she had heard the word ostracized and didn’t even know its meaning.

How despite leprosy, did Raj Kapoor sign Dimple Kapadia in Bobby?

Dimple further revealed that her medical condition eventually turned out to be in her favor, and she closed Raj Kapoor’s hunt for his Bobby. “He was told there is this beautiful girl, and she is suffering from leprosy. Out of this kind of a setback, there was a lot to gain, and that’s how I got Bobby,” Kapadia said, adding that those early years were the most fabulous time of her life as whatever she aspired to fell in her kitty. “It was magical. Absolutely magical,” Dimple added.

Did you know Dimple Kapadia was initially rejected for Bobby?

In the same interview, the 67-year-old revealed that when she initially went to audition for the role after reading a newspaper advertisement, Raj Kapoor told her, “You look much older than Chintu (Rishi Kapoor).” Dimple had her unique way of manifestation where she wrote Ram Ram Ram Ram, wondering how she got rejected. However, Kapadia added, “He called me back again, and it was all right from there on.”

Bobby was the debut movie of both Dimple Kapadia and Rishi Kapoor, both of who went on to create magic on the big screen with an inspiring career graph.

