Dimples On Fleek: Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta, Bollywood actors with cute dimples we could stare at all day

Bollywood actors are known for several other things apart from the impressive onscreen performances. Be it their high net worth, personal fashion choices or their controversial love lives, actors and their die-hard fans keep a tab on everything associated with them. Actors have several personality traits as well as physical traits and one of them is having a pair of super cute dimples.

Many Bollywood actors have floored us with their dimples over the years! Remember when Preity Zinta's dimples would light up a screen every time she appeared in Dil Chahta Hai or when she learned to smile and live a little more in Kal Ho Na Ho. While some actors have some seriously adorable dimples on both sides of their cheek, some others flaunt a dimple only on one side of their cheek like Abhay Deol.

It is also a crime to talk about dimples and not mention Shah Rukh Khan, who has floored and mesmerised his fans with his deep dimples and charm.

Today, we decided to look back on some Bollywood actors who have the cutest dimples, whom we could practically stare at all day. Check it out:

Preity Zinta

Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone

Abhay Deol

Alia Bhatt

John Abraham

Bipasha Basu

