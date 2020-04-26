Dinesh Karthik trolls Hardik Pandya referring to his Koffee With Karan controversy; The latter's reply is epic

Dinesh Karthik takes a dig at Hardik Pandya referring to his Koffee With Karan controversy during an Instagram live session and says he hasn't had coffee since a year.

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik recently took a dig at his team member Hardik Pandya referring to his Koffee With Karan episode controversy. In an Instagram live session, Dinesh Karthik pulled his leg and told the fans to ask him decent questions in order to avoid any controversies as "it's been a year since Hardik drank coffee", he joked. Taking his joke sportingly, Hardik Pandya too gave a hilarious reply saying that he has switched to green tea now. "I don't drink coffee, I drink green tea instead. I drank coffee only once and proved to be too expensive for me. I can bet that Starbucks would not have such an expensive coffee. Since then I stay away from coffee," Hardik said.

The Cricket stalwarts are referring to Hardik Pandya's Koffee With Karan controversy when he passed sexist comments during the show and landed into a soup for the same. The episode was aired officially on January 6 last year and within hours it became the talk of the town. Both, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, who appeared in the episode received flak from the audience. The two cricketers were also banned by the ICC for a brief period of time and the storm settled only after they apologised for their comments.

Hardik Pandya got engaged to Natasa Stankovic last year. The cricketer was gearing up for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League that was scheduled to begin from March 2020. In view of the Coronavirus spur, the IPL was initially pushed to April 15. However, as the country is under a complete lockdown till May 5, the event has been postponed until further notice. Hardik Pandya, who was all set to represent Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 sys that he would be okay with the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League being played behind closed doors. However, the final call remains in the hands of the board members.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya & Natasa’s engagement left us surprised says dad Himanshu Pandya & reveals wedding information

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×