Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films acquires rights of Anuja Chauhan’s bestselling novel ‘Club You to Death’

Anuja Chauhan’s bestselling novel will soon be turned into a film. The cast will be announced soon.

Producer Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films today announced the acquisition of the rights of author Anuja Chauhan’s bestselling novel ‘Club You to Death’. He is known for backing films like Stree, Luka Chuppi, Bala, and Hindi Medium. He is excited to turn this into an entertaining old fashioned big star-cast murder mystery franchise, much like the Knives Out series created by Rian Johnson recently. Sources close have also mentioned that the cast will be announced soon but an official confirmation is still awaited.

Sharing the excitement on this, the writer said, “Am so happy to share that after a pretty hectic swayamvar involving various leading studios, audio-visual rights to my sixth novel Club You To Death have been obtained by Maddock films. I have been a huge fan of their work for a long time now and feel their sensibilities fit CYTD perfectly.” The novel is about a murder of a personal trainer at the posh Delhi Turf Club (DTC). To solve the case, crime branch veteran ACP Bhavani Singh is appointed to investigate the case.

Dinesh Vijan said, “The story offers a great opportunity for me to set it in modern-day India and turn the lens on ourselves and our society a little bit. What attracted me to this, however, was that even while dealing with a real-world murder, Anuja has managed to have her trademark humour and romance at its heart.”

To note, Chauhan’s 'The Zoya Factor' novel was made into a film starring and Dulquer Salmaan.

