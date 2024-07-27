Dinesh Vijan’s Birthday Bash: Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao make stylish appearance; WATCH

Popular Indian film producer and director Dinesh Vijan turned a year older on July 27. As the Love Aaj Kal producer hosted a party in Mumbai, he invited a few Bollywood celebs to be part of the merriment.

Among the many celebs who arrived in style at the bash were Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Vijay Verma, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and others.

Bollywood celebs make stylish entry at Dinesh Vijan’s birthday party

Darlings actor Vijay Verma made heads turn as he arrived at Dinesh Vijan’s birthday party in Mumbai. He made a stylish entry, rocking a denim-on-denim look like a boss. The actor, who is rumored to be dating Tamannaah Bhatia, posed for the paparazzi before entering the venue.

Take a look:

He was joined by Bawaal actor Varun Dhawan. The star, who recently became a dad to a baby girl, donned a basic blue t-shirt with a pair of blue denims and sneakers for the bash. Don’t miss that quirky pair of eyewear he sported. Varun worked with the birthday boy in Bhediya.

Take a look:

Mission Majnu actor Sidharth Malhotra came sporting a black shirt with a pair of brown cargo pants. His fashionable black and white shoes made him look dapper, as always.

Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor, who has worked with Dinesh in Stree, also arrived to wish him on his birthday. The actress wore a little black dress with matching shoes. She added a pop of color to her outfit with a bright orange bag.

Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal and Dinesh are eagerly waiting for their upcoming movie, Chhava. But before that, the celebs met at the latter’s birthday party to have a blast. The Bad Newz actor looked charming in his effortless clothing.

Take a look:

Joining the celebs at the bash was Stree actor RajKummar Rao. The star donned an all-black casual look featuring a loose black tee with baggy pants and matching shoes. He added some color to his OOTN with a shiny purple jacket.

Take a look:

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, also attended the gala. He was spotted wearing a black shirt with a pair of blue denims.

Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Sunny Kaushal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Nimrit Kaur were the other celebs who attended Dinesh Vijan’s birthday party.

