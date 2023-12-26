Dino Morea attends Christmas lunch hosted by PM Narendra Modi in Delhi; says it was 'truly memorable'-PICS

The joyous festival of Christmas is celebrated globally on December 25 with much enthusiasm. Amongst others, our Bollywood celebs are not any different. Amongst several B-town celebs, Bollywood actor Dino Morea met the honorable Prime Minister of India on Christmas as he attended the lunch hosted by the PM.

Dino Morea celebrates Christmas lunch at PM Narendra Modi's Delhi residence

Today, on December 26, Bollywood actor Dino Morea took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures as he attended the grand luncheon hosted by the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital. Several Christian community members attended the gala affair as a part of Christmas celebrations.

In a series of pictures shared on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote alongside, “Christmas lunch was beautiful this year. Dear Sir, the Honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji, thank you for inviting us to your home for a lovely Christmas lunch. To meet you, listen to you speak, and experience how gracious a host you are has been truly memorable. Thank you Sir.”

In the pictures shared, the Prime Minister and the actor are seen indulging in deep conversation, as the two are captured smiling during the candid clicks.

The post shared by the actor attracted several reactions from fans and followers. While some of the fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section, several fans swamped the comments section with their heartfelt Christmas wishes.

During his address to the Christian community, PM Modi stated that the message in Jesus Christ’s life revolves around compassion and service. “Christmas is a day when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. This is also an occasion to remember his life's message and values. He lived the ideals of kindness and service... He worked on making an inclusive society that had justice for everyone... These ideals are working as a guiding light for the development journey of our country,” stated Modi.

Speaking of Dino Morea’s work, the actor was last seen in a Telugu film, Agent, which also starred Akhil Akkineni in the lead role. In addition, he will be next seen in the remake of Meri Patni Ki, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh.

