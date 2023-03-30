Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai Show: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Isha Ambani, Ananya and more arrive in style: PICS

The luxury giant Dior’s Mumbai event has already started at the Gateway of India in Mumbai and its all about glitz and glamour. The show is all set to present its Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri and the show will be graced by A-listers from around the globe. Well, the celebs has already started arriving for the grand event and we just can’t wait to see our favourite stars acing their looks. From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Isha Ambani, many guests have already arrived and here are the pictures.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Isha Ambani and others arrive for Dior event

The power couple of Bollywood Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are already here and all our eyes were on them. The couple looked stunning as they posed for the paps. The actress was wearing a yellow dress and carried a yellow purse whereas Virat on the other hand donned a beige colour full suit. Arjun Kapoor was the next one to arrive who looked dashing in black coat-pant as he posed for the media.

Ananya Panday too looked pretty in her pink outfit. The actress wore a magenta pink co-ord set and carried a small black purse. She kept her hair wide open and happily posed for the paps. Mira Kapoor entered in style as she was seen donning a black slit dress. She looked beautiful as she opted for a bold makeup. Moreover, Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant also made a stylish entry in pretty dresses. Check out the pictures here:

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rekha poses with designer Maria Grazia Chiuri ahead of highly anticipated Dior Fall 2023 Show in Mumbai-PIC