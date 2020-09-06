Dipesh Sawant is an active member of drug syndicate, connected with high society personalities: NCB

Sushant Singh Rajput's staffer Dipesh Sawant has reportedly told the NCB that he was asked to procure marijuana on the instructions of Showik Chakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput's staffer Dipesh Sawant who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and produced in court on Sunday is said to be an 'active member' of a drug syndicate. Dipesh was produced in court today and has been sent to CBI custody till 9 September. The NCB issued a statement on Sunday in the matter. It read, "On the basis of statements of Dipesh Sawant, house help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and digital evidence collected by NCB, it's clear that Dipesh is an active member of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities & drug suppliers."

On the basis of statements of Dipesh Sawant, house help of late actor #SushantSinghRajput, & digital evidence collected by NCB, it's clear that Dipesh is an active member of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities & drug suppliers: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). pic.twitter.com/B8jGMu0j0Z — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

According to a report in Times Now, Dipesh has told the NCB that he was asked to procure marijuana on the instructions of Showik Chakraborty. Earlier WhatsApp chats had revealed that Rhea, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda and Rhea used to discuss buying marijuana.

"I was told to acquire drugs by Showik and he accompanied Samuel Miranda to procure drugs. Rhea asked me to get drugs on 17th April," Dipesh's statement reads as per Times Now. It was earlier reported that Samuel Miranda also has confessed to buying drugs for Sushant's house.

In her interview, Rhea had stated that she has never done drugs. However, Sushant was addicted to marijuana and that she tried to wean him off. Meanwhile, Rhea was summoned by the NCB on Sunday and appeared at the office amidst heavy presence of security and media. While it has been over six hours of questioning for Rhea, he brother Showik and staffer Samuel Miranda have already been arrested.

