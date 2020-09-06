  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dipesh Sawant is an active member of drug syndicate, connected with high society personalities: NCB

Sushant Singh Rajput's staffer Dipesh Sawant has reportedly told the NCB that he was asked to procure marijuana on the instructions of Showik Chakraborty.
14280 reads Mumbai
News,Rhea Chakraborty,Sushant Singh Rajput Case,Dipesh SawantDipesh Sawant is an active member of drug syndicate, connected with high society personalities: NCB
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput's staffer Dipesh Sawant who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and produced in court on Sunday is said to be an 'active member' of a drug syndicate. Dipesh was produced in court today and has been sent to CBI custody till 9 September. The NCB issued a statement on Sunday in the matter. It read, "On the basis of statements of Dipesh Sawant, house help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and digital evidence collected by NCB, it's clear that Dipesh is an active member of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities & drug suppliers."

According to a report in Times Now, Dipesh has told the NCB that he was asked to procure marijuana on the instructions of Showik Chakraborty. Earlier WhatsApp chats had revealed that Rhea, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda and Rhea used to discuss buying marijuana. 

"I was told to acquire drugs by Showik and he accompanied Samuel Miranda to procure drugs. Rhea asked me to get drugs on 17th April," Dipesh's statement reads as per Times Now. It was earlier reported that Samuel Miranda also has confessed to buying drugs for Sushant's house. 

In her interview, Rhea had stated that she has never done drugs. However, Sushant was addicted to marijuana and that she tried to wean him off. Meanwhile, Rhea was summoned by the NCB on Sunday and appeared at the office amidst heavy presence of security and media. While it has been over six hours of questioning for Rhea, he brother Showik and staffer Samuel Miranda have already been arrested.   

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty 'ready for arrest' as she appears before NCB, not approached for anticipatory bail: Lawyer

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's staffer Dipesh Sawant sent to NCB custody till 9 September after arrest in drug case

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters
Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary: List of the iconic films of his career
Sameera Reddy’s UNTOLD Story on body shaming, nepotism, casting couch: I was asked to get implants
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI’s statements to NCB Raid at Rhea’s home
Vidya Balan to Shibani Dandekar: Celebs who spoke in support of Rhea Chakraborty
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on their proposal, separation, pregnancy in Love Talkies S4
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shruti Modi’s confession to Sandip Ssingh’s lead

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement