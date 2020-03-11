Director Ahmed Khan says Kangana is the Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood; Read details

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Director Ahmed Khan also says that the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress Kangana Ranaut is the only actress who could pull off an action-filled role.

As per the latest news reports, Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan says that is the Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood. The Bollywood director Ahmed Khan had reportedly questioned the films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Dhaakad which feature the Queen actress Kangana Ranaut as the lead. But, now the Baaghi 3 director has issued a clarification stating that Kangana Ranaut is the Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood. The director also praised Kangana's upcoming film Dhaakad and said that the film's teaser gave him goose flesh. Ahmed Khan further adds that Kangana Ranaut is a brilliant and powerful actress.

Director Ahmed Khan also says that the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress Kangana Ranaut is the only actress who could pull off an action-filled role. The director also said that he would love to work with the Panga actress Kangana Ranaut if she gives her approval. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for films like Dhaakad and Thalaivi. Recently, media outlets reported that the Judgementall Hai Kya actress will be shedding weight for her upcoming film, Dhaakad.

This film will reportedly have high-intensity action scenes and combat sequences. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to seeing Kangana Ranaut in a hard-hitting role. The fans are also particularly excited about the upcoming film titled Thalaivi. The first look of this film has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and followers of the talented actress.

(ALSO READ: Rangoli Chandel REVEALS Aamir Khan was Kangana Ranaut's role model but things are different now)

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More