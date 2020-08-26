Director Asim Abbasi believes men play a huge role in getting gender balance and need to do more
The director feels it is important to build a culture without toxic masculinity, and says men play a very important role in creating that culture.
Abbasi's personal space was filled by strong women and an empathetic father, which was in stark contrast from reality.
"To be honest, I was surrounded by strong women. I come from a family with a lot of sisters, and my mother is a very blunt and bold woman. I came from a household where my dad was very soft. He was not your alpha father with rules and a conservative outlook. He was very liberal, open and gentle. The empathy I saw in my father, I did not see in other men and often wondered about that," Abbasi told IANS.
He wondered "why men grow up to be so unable to show emotions" and "why men are so unable to give hugs and stuff like that". Such gender defined roles used to play in his mind.
"I haven't personally met a woman who has been harassed or abused, but then you see that it's happening all around you. You just need to pick up a newspaper. It is always there," he mentioned.
The director continued: "Women are treated like minority despite being 50 per cent of the population, which is mind boggling because in numbers they are almost identical."
Abbasi made waves when his 2018 debut feature film "Cake" was selected as the official Pakistani entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 91st Oscars. He uses his lens to script a new female narrative, going on to break stereotypes.
His latest, the web series "Churails", released in India as an original Zindagi content. With the series, Abbasi challenges the hypocrisy of patriarchal societies vanquishing women and their rights. And that's an attempt from his side to set the female narrative right.
In the words of Shams, "mard thay, iss leay aurat ke liye rukawat nahi bun'na chahtay thay." Meet the (few) good men of Churails. They are the allies. They are the supporters. They are there to catch the Churails if they fall, knowing fairly well, that the Churails will not fall, and if they do, they will probably pick themselves up without any help. These three men allowed the women to lead and they allowed the women to make the decisions (even if they were not the correct decisions). They allowed their women to be. Just be. All, whole, complete. Whether it was the quiet strength of Shams that kept Zubaida afloat, the everlasting endearing love of Dilbar that grounded Jugnu, or the reluctant but steadfast (and lusty) alliance of Inspector J with Batool - these men, some more flawed than others, are men. True, real, men. Because they believe in their women. They are either gentle and empathetic, or if they have been nurtured into alpha aggression, they are willing to grow out of it. This rebellion is not against men. This rebellion is against a system that perpetuates gender bias and exploitation.
"Men play a huge role (in getting gender balance), and I don't think they are doing nearly enough. As shameful as that sounds, we're not doing nearly enough because we are in a position of power," he noted.
The director continued: "In an ideal situation, I would love to see 10 'Churails' being made and them being made by female directors with a female voice. Because as much as I want to understand women or I think I understand women, I don't live in a woman's body... jitna bhi mein koshish kar loon samjhne ka, woh farak aayega (there will be a difference, no matter how hard I try to understand)."
Explaining his thought, he continued: "In reality, about 70 to 80 per cent filmmakers in the world are men, and what we can do is, at least as men, tell stories about women, be allies and push them forward. In the case of 'Churails', unless they are antagonists, men are soft, empathetic, understanding and support women.
"It is important to build a culture where you realise that toxic masculinity is not a good thing. That it is okay for a man to be gentle, empathetic and understanding. I think this is crucial. I don't think it happens with one show, but it happens if there are 10 to 15 shows being made like that. Maybe someday some father will realise and raise a child and a son to be better, and that is what we as filmmakers and creators can ask for," he added.
