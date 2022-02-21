Director Farhad Samji on shooting Bachchhan Paandey: It was a challenging, exciting & a loving experience

For director Farhad Samji, who is gearing up for Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey', the film brought both challenges and fun. Given the well cut trailer and the audience reaction to the same, the director hopes the film breaks records at the box-office.

Talking about his experience of shooting the film, Farhad said, "The movie 'Bachchhan Paandey' was a challenging, exciting and a loving experience. With every movie excitement is always there so was it for this too a bit more. It's an action comedy thriller."

He added that his fourth collaboration with Akshay Kumar has been a delight, "As far as directing the film goes I had both fun and challenges. I would like to say with great delight that this was my fourth film with Akshay Kumar as a director. We both share good working rapport and he turns out to be a good mentor too. Also it turns out to be my eighth film writing with Nadiadwala Grandson, Mr Sajid Nadiadwala has always been a great support."

Content with the positive response to the trailer, the director said, "I am happy to see the impact of the trailer on the masses and my well wishers. As you have seen in the trailer, each character I would say has done justice to the roles they played in the movie."

"Jinke imtehan sakht hote hai unhi ke result mast hote hai (those who go through testing time, emerge as true winners). I just have one wish now, 'Housefull' mein Bachchhan Paandey nahi tha lekin 'Bachchhan Paandey' Housefull ho jaaye ('Housefull' may not have had Bachchhan Paandey but 'Bachchhan Paandey' should be housefull)", he concluded.

