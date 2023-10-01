'Director got involved with...': Pahlaj Nihalani reveals reason behind shelving Suniel Shetty’s debut film

Suniel Shetty is one of the remarkable actors of Bollywood. His iconic performances in movies like Dhadkan, Mohra, Border, and others have impressed audiences. The actor made his Bollywood debut in 1992, with Balwaan opposite Divya Bharti. Nonetheless, do you know actually the De Dana Dan actor was to debut with a movie backed by Pahlaj Nihalani, titled, Arzoo. The film which also starred Shatrughan Sinha and Raj Babbar was shelved later. In a recent interview, the veteran producer for the first time talked about why he had to stop its film production.

Pahlaj Nihalani reveals why Suniel Shetty's debut film, Arzoo had to be shelved

In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Pahlaj Nihalani revealed the reason behind the suspension of Suniel Shetty’s apparently debut film, Arzoo. In the interview, Nihalani shared that despite shooting a significant part of the film (12 reels); he had to suspend the production owing to the issues raised by the film’s crew. He stated that the film’s story was similar to the subsequent film being shot, Phool Aur Kaante and he was not enjoying the scenes the way they were written.

In addition to this, he further stated, “The director also got involved with a heroine and his focus was on that. The whole film had just locations and the actors were nowhere to be seen.”

As per the veteran producer, an ensemble star cast consisted of Shatrughan Sinha, Raj Babbar, Danny, Madhavi, and Kiran Kumar.

He further explained, “The costumes for one schedule were already made and the wardrobes were complete. The unit complained that the film was not being made in the right way and they told me to take a break and then decide what to do. We had hot 12 reels and when I saw it, I thought this was not a good film for my banner. It was not shot properly. So, I thought this has to be shelved.”

It was then Haathkadi producer persuaded Suniel that the film wasn’t a good fit as per his physique and stature. Following this he offered him another film, Ek Aur Faulaad. While the producer was busy with some other film, he promised to do a mahurat and begin shooting after the completion of his current film.

Pahlaj Nihalani on first meeting with Suniel Shetty

Furthermore, Pahlaj Nihalani also recalled his first meeting with Suniel Shetty. He revealed that J.P. Singhal, the yesteryear renowned photographer who was very close to him insisted on giving a break to Suniel. He shared, “I believed in him like anything. I couldn’t find a better photographer ever than him. He would do the photo shoots of my artists’ before the film shoot.”

