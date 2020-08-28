Director Hansal Mehta tweets in support of his mentor Mahesh Bhatt's film Sadak 2

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has come out in support of Mahesh Bhatt, saying that he will be watching Sadak 2.

"I will be watching #Sadak2 tonight. Bhatt saab has been a mentor even before I met him. Saraansh and Arth are among the main reasons I chose to become a director," he tweeted.

On August 16, it was reported that "Sadak 2" trailer was the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.

Released on August 12, the trailer of "Sadak 2" was trolled by many netizens as it was seen by people as a shining example of Bollywood nepotism -- a topic which became the talk of the town after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14.

Bhatt's movie stars his daughters Pooja and along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, youngest brother of producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

In July, the Nepometer, an app created by Sushant's family, had rated "Sadak 2" as 98 per cent nepotistic. Fans of the late Bollywood actor have been actively campaigning on social media for the past few weeks urging everyone to boycott "Sadak 2".

