  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Director Hansal Mehta tweets in support of his mentor Mahesh Bhatt's film Sadak 2

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has come out in support of Mahesh Bhatt, saying that he will be watching Sadak 2.
23635 reads Mumbai
Director Hansal Mehta tweets in support of his mentor Mahesh Bhatt's film Sadak 2Director Hansal Mehta tweets in support of his mentor Mahesh Bhatt's film Sadak 2
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"I will be watching #Sadak2 tonight. Bhatt saab has been a mentor even before I met him. Saraansh and Arth are among the main reasons I chose to become a director," he tweeted.

On August 16, it was reported that "Sadak 2" trailer was the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.

Released on August 12, the trailer of "Sadak 2" was trolled by many netizens as it was seen by people as a shining example of Bollywood nepotism -- a topic which became the talk of the town after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14.

Bhatt's movie stars his daughters Pooja and Alia Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, youngest brother of producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

In July, the Nepometer, an app created by Sushant's family, had rated "Sadak 2" as 98 per cent nepotistic. Fans of the late Bollywood actor have been actively campaigning on social media for the past few weeks urging everyone to boycott "Sadak 2".

Also Read: Alia Bhatt tugs at your heart as she croons Sadak 2’s Tum Se Hi reprised version ahead of release; WATCH

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement