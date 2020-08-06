Director Kushal Zaveri says Sushant Singh Rajput couldn't 'sleep for 4 nights' during #MeToo allegations

Pavitra Rishta director Kushal Zaveri has shared some shocking details about Sushant Singh Rajput state of mind during the Me Too movement.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta director Kushal Zaveri has shared some shocking details about the actor's state of mind during the Me Too movement. In an Instagram post, Zaveri said that Sushant was the 'most vulnerable' during the Me Too allegations against him that were doing the rounds in media. In a post he wrote, "I stayed with Sushant from July 2018 to Feb 2019. The most vulnerable I have seen him was during the #MeToo movement in Oct 2018...the electronic media was targeting him without any solid proof..We tried out best to contact Sanjana Sanghi but it seems she was in USA and was not available for a comment. (Strange coincidence).

He captioned the post saying, "I am putting this here out not only for closure sake but to also find out if the people sushant thought were targetting him Were actually behind this ! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."

For the unversed, a few years ago, when Sushant was shooting for Dil Bechara, there were several stories naming him in the #MeToo movement and allegedly accusing him of misbehaving with his co-star and debutante heroine Sanjana Sanghi.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla last month, Sanjana addressed these allegations and stated that the entire issue was concocted. "Everyone thinks only Sushant was the one troubled there. But I was equally troubled. We knew our truth - I know what he meant to me, he knew what he meant to me and that's what matters. We were on set shooting everyday. When one or two articles come, then you don't pay heed to it and let it pass. But when it becomes rampant, and there are articles which are baseless, I have no respect for them or the people writing them or the ones believing them."

