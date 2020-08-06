Director Kushal Zaveri says Sushant Singh Rajput couldn't 'sleep for 4 nights' during #MeToo allegations
Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta director Kushal Zaveri has shared some shocking details about the actor's state of mind during the Me Too movement. In an Instagram post, Zaveri said that Sushant was the 'most vulnerable' during the Me Too allegations against him that were doing the rounds in media. In a post he wrote, "I stayed with Sushant from July 2018 to Feb 2019. The most vulnerable I have seen him was during the #MeToo movement in Oct 2018...the electronic media was targeting him without any solid proof..We tried out best to contact Sanjana Sanghi but it seems she was in USA and was not available for a comment. (Strange coincidence).
He captioned the post saying, "I am putting this here out not only for closure sake but to also find out if the people sushant thought were targetting him Were actually behind this ! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."
For the unversed, a few years ago, when Sushant was shooting for Dil Bechara, there were several stories naming him in the #MeToo movement and allegedly accusing him of misbehaving with his co-star and debutante heroine Sanjana Sanghi.
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla last month, Sanjana addressed these allegations and stated that the entire issue was concocted. "Everyone thinks only Sushant was the one troubled there. But I was equally troubled. We knew our truth - I know what he meant to me, he knew what he meant to me and that's what matters. We were on set shooting everyday. When one or two articles come, then you don't pay heed to it and let it pass. But when it becomes rampant, and there are articles which are baseless, I have no respect for them or the people writing them or the ones believing them."
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjana Sanghi breaks silence on #MeToo allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput; watch video
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dil Bechara's Swastika Mukherjee quashes rumours, says Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved on set
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
A depressed person has no will to do anything... Almost lifeless.... Sushant had dreams.... Which he was fulfilling diligently.... Where did mental health come in this equation..... How a perfectly normal person gets diagnosed with depression when a snake like rhea enters his life.... Something to think about... Look at all his videos.... Does not look depressed from any angle
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
Yes well planned murder From taking him to the Dr to giving him meds... All part of the plan...... So after his death there is evidence of metal health..... Which u inflicted on him.... Try giving a normal person medicines which is intended for a depressed person and see their state of mind thereafter.... U don't need to be a medical scientist to know that
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
i dont understand why neither his friends nor his family spoke up for him during #MeToo. Chalo, i see that he didnt really have industry friends, but he has an army of relatives. Why they didnt blast the actress like the blast Rhea? He must be confiding his anguish to them no?
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
Rhea knew this and used this against him.
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
He was a super star.... He could have any woman he wanted..... Woman drool over him..... Y would he have to miss behavior with sanjana.....Sanjana really?????.... No disrespect to her... It was a set up... I won't be surprised if Sanjana was part of the plot
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
Anyone would be. Who wont be affected.
Anonymous 59 minutes ago
No because Rhea walked out on him after was feeding him meds and told Siddarth flat mate guys to take care of him. After firing people and hiring new and just follow up with all the statement and action. It was a well planned murder!!
Anonymous 59 minutes ago
No because Rhea walked out on him after was feeding him meds and told Siddarth flat mate guys to take care of him. After firing people and hiring new and just follow up with all the statement and action. It was a well planned murder!!