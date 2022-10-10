Director Om Raut: ‘Adipurush will live up to the expectations of people’; Takes note of trailer’s feedback

Let us rewind a bit of information for you all. On October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the makers of the film unveiled the teaser of the film in Ayodhya—the holy place of Lord Rama’s birth. Soon after the teaser was released, it received severe backlash owing to its quality of VFX or visual effects.

Adipurush starring popular actors Prabhas , Kriti Sanon , Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in lead roles is all set to hit the theatres in January next year. While several fans are waiting to see Prabhas as Lord Ram on screen, a certain group of cinema lovers has expressed their disappointment with respect to the visual effects of the film.

Reacting to this development, Om Raut highlighted that he has taken note of the feedback and asserted that the film will live up to the expectations of the people.

Raut requests fans to keep faith in the team’s vision

Speaking to News 18 on Sunday, Raut requested fans to have faith in the team's vision. “Hum par vishwas rakhein (have faith in us). For us, our audience is supreme. So all the sages, our elders, whoever is telling us things, we are taking note of it. We are writing it down and I assure you that when this film releases on 12 January 2023, we will not disappoint anyone. Believe in us, we will make it happen,” he said to News 18.

Adipurush is based on the popular epic Ramayana. In the film, Prabhas will be essaying the role of Lord Rama, Kriti as Goddess Sita, Sunny as Lord Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.

Work Front of Kriti Sanon and Prabhas

Meanwhile, actress Kriti Sanon has a bunch of films to look forward to. Sanon will next be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in Vikas Bahl's action film Ganapath. Later, she will be seen alongside actor Varun Dhawan in the horror comedy Bhediya. Also, she will pair up with actor Kartik Aaryan in the film Shehzada. Clearly, she has a bunch of films to look forward to in her kitty.

Prabhas, on the other hand, will be seen next in the Telugu film titled Salaar which is a Prashanth Neel-directed action film.

