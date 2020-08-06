  • facebook
Director Rohit Shetty steps forward to help cine workers

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is pitching in to support cine employees in Bollywood.
The filmmaker, who also hosts "Khatron Ke Khiladi", has decided to use a portion of his remuneration from the currently-airing special edition of the adventure reality TV show to support workers such as the junior artistes, background dancers, stuntmen, lightmen and others, by directly sending money to their accounts.

He started shooting for the special edition, titled "Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India", from Sunday.

The season will be shot entirely in Mumbai, unlike past seasons that were mostly filmed in exotic foreign locales. The season will witness champions from previous seasons in action.

Contestants of the India edition include: Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Goni and Jay Bhanushali. It started airing from August 1.

Earlier this year, Shetty contributed to FWICE and the photographers who were homebound due to the lockdown caused by the Covid pandemic.

