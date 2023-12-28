Director Sajid Khan says ‘I’m alive’; clarifies after he gets mistaken by few for Mother India actor-VIDEO

Actor Sajid Khan, who was well known for playing the younger version of Sunil Dutt’s Birju in Mehboob Khan’s film Mother India, passed away a few days ago. He had been battling cancer for a while, and he passed away on December 22. As news of the actor’s unfortunate demise surfaced, a few mistook him for Housefull director Sajid Khan, who has now clarified that he is alive and well.

Housefull director Sajid Khan shares video; clarifies he is ‘alive’

Film director, television presenter, and actor Sajid Khan took to his Instagram account on Thursday morning to share a video, in which he is heard saying that the actor Sajid Khan who passed away was in his 70s. “Mother India film jo 1957 mein aayi thi. Usme jo chhota bachcha Sunil Dutt bana hua tha, uska naam Sajid Khan tha. Wo 1951 mein paida hua tha. Mein 20 saal baad paida hua. Unki bechare ki death ho gayi. And may his soul rest in peace. Lekin mere kuchh irresponsible media walo ne meri photo daal di. (Mother India film released in 1957, and the child actor who played Sunil Dutt’s younger version was Sajid Khan. He was born in 1951, I was born 20 years after that. He has passed away, however, some irresponsible media people have used my photo with the news)” said Sajid.

Advertisement

He further added that since last night, a lot of people have been calling and texting him to ask ‘Tu zinda hai na? (you’re alive, right?).’ He then said that he is alive and well, and will continue to entertain everyone. He said, “To main haath jodke request karta hu media walon se aur doston se, fans se jitne bhi duniya bhar me mujhe iss waqt dekh rahe hain. I am alive. And may that Sajid Khan's soul genuinely rest in peace. (I request media, fans, friends, and everyone watching this video- I am alive).”

Sharing the video, he wrote, “R.i.p.sajid khan(1951-2023)...not me as reported with my pic by some media people...”. Farah Khan’s brother Sajid Khan has directed Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Housefull 2, Himmatwala, Humshakals etc. He has also acted in movies such as MJhooth Bale Kkauwa Kaate, Happy New Year and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Meanwhile, Mother India actor Sajid Khan, who passed away recently, had played the titular role in Mehboob Khan’s Son of India. He had also worked in movies like Maya, The Unmade Films, The Singing Filipina, My Funny Girl, Savera, Mahatma and the Mad Boy, Do Number Ke Ameer, Zindagi Aur Toofan, Mandir Masjid and Dahshat.

ALSO READ: Mother India child actor Sajid Khan passes away following battle with cancer