Director Suneel Darshan opens up about his fallout with Sunny Deol; Claims the actor ‘fooled’ him

Suneel Darshan , the senior producer-director has been staying away from filmmaking for the last few years. However, the filmmaker is now making headlines after he made some serious allegations against the senior actor, Sunny Deol . In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Suneel Darshan claimed that Sunny Deol cheated him by never returning the signing amount of a film. In the interview, the senior director also alleged that the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha actor has a massive ego.

The actor and director had a major fallout on the sets of the 1996-released film Ajay, which reportedly stemmed from their creative differences. Sunny Deol walked out of the sets following a heated argument with Suneel Darshan and never returned, thus leaving the film incomplete. The actor later refused to shoot the climax of the film, and the filmmaker was reportedly forced to release it without an ending. This eventually led to a 25-years-long legal battle between the duo.

"Sunny Deol had a massive ego. 26 years later, my lawsuit against him is still on. First, he promised to return the money. Then he said he had no money so I must make a film with him. This matter was put before a retired Chief Justice of India named Justice Bharucha. Sunny said he didn’t have the liquidity to return my amount and agreed to do a film for me. I was working with his brother Bobby Deol and did three movies with him back-to-back. I had no grudges against him. I he will correct his mistakes, but he fooled me," said the director in his interview with Bollywood Hungama.

The long legal battle

According to Suneel Darshan, Sunny Deol kept postponing their film until the period mentioned in their contract was over. After that, the filmmaker's legal team sent the actor a notice. But Sunny Deol's team replied that the film's dialogues are not approved by the actor. This eventually led to the 25-year-old legal battle between the duo. When it comes to their careers, Sunny was recently seen R Balki's Chup: Revenge of the Artist, while Suneel Darshan is gearing up for a comeback.

