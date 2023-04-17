Director Umesh Shukla announces visual adaptation of Dr Amar Kumar Pandey's book A Don's Nemesis

A Don's Nemesis is the second book written by Dr Amar Kumar Pandey, a retired IPS Officer and a former Director General Of Police, Karnataka State, who has been time and again celebrated for his professional work and services. The book has details of Amar Kumar Pandey's operational experiences while chasing and catching Don Ravi Pujari. The book was launched in the presence of several dignitaries from the police, civil society, the press and film industry, and the chief guest for the event was Commissioner of Police, Vivek Phansalkar. At the book launch event, director Umesh Shukla and producer Rakesh Dang also confirmed that they are working on the visual adaption of Dr Amar Kumar Pandey's book.

Dr Amar Kumar Pandey Gives A Gist Of What His Book 'A Don's Nemesis' Has On Offer

Talking about the book at the grand launch, Dr. Amar Kumar Pandey said, “A Don’s Nemesis talks about the journey of getting Don Ravi Pujari to face the law in India and make him answerable to the citizens of the proud nation. It is an important case in my service as a Police officer and I think the journey needs to reach everyone to understand the diligent work of Indian Police Officers and the unshakeable faith in the fact that the perpetrators would always be brought to justice”.

Director Umesh Shukla Plans To Create A Cinematic Project On Dr Amar Kumar Pandey's Chase Story

At the grand launch director and producer Umesh Shukla (Merry Go Round Studios) announced the news of creating a cinematic project on this thrilling chase story. Talking about the announcement he shared, “A Don’s Nemesis is an insightful journey of Dr. Amar Kumar Pandey and it's a story which I think every Indian should know about. It is inspirational and showcases the dedication of our Indian Police Force to bring justice at any cost..”

Producer Rakesh Dang Shares That The Visual Adaptation Of A Don's Nemesis Is Currently In The Pre-Production Stage

Producer Rakesh Dang (Seeta Films & TV Productions PVT LTD) who will be backing this project along with Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh and Madhukar Verma shared,” We are elated to take Dr. Amar Kumar Pandey’s inspirational story to the masses to see on screens. The adaptation is currently in pre-production stage and we will announce more details soon.”.

The project will be produced under the banner Merry Go Round Studios and Seeta Films & Productions PVT LTD backed by Rakesh Dang, Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh and Madhukar Verma. We await more details on this ambitious project, in the days to come.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Filmmakers on the rise in Covid cases, lockdown, its impact: ‘Cinema industry is the most affected’