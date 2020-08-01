Directors, Producers or Actors; Who do you think is responsible for nepotism in Bollywood? COMMENT

Lately, there has been a lot of talk over nepotism post Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise. The entire nepotism debate has rekindled. However, we’d like to know from you, who do you think is responsible for nepotism among directors, actors, or producers? Tell us in the comments.

As per the Cambridge dictionary, nepotism is defined as, “The act of using your power or influence to get good jobs or unfair advantages for members of your own family.” The word may be valid to several industries or lines of work. However, off late, in Bollywood, the term has been used several times by fans of Hindi cinema. Stars like and others have often voiced their opinion on this topic and post the sudden demise of a top star Sushant Singh Rajput, the entire debate kicked off all over again in a much stronger way.

However, when a film is made, several entities are involved, including directors, actors, crew members, producers. Producers are the one who usually back the project with funds and more and the director is the person who brings to life the vision of a script written by the writer. Each entity plays its role in making a film successful. However, off late, in Bollywood, several producers, directors and actors have been called out by netizens for favouring only certain talent in their projects and not giving fair chances to others who may be more talented.

A lot has been said about Bollywood even by prolific names like AR Rahman. He recently in an interview said that even he feels there is a gang in Bollywood that is spreading false rumours about him in Bollywood and hence, that was the reason behind him doing very few Hindi films. Further, Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty also opened up about the same and said that he too struggled to get work in Bollywood after bagging the prestigious Academy Award. Hence, with so much being said on the topic, we’d like to know your opinion on it.

Between Directors, Producers or actors, who do you think is responsible for nepotism in Bollywood? Go ahead and tell us in the comment section.

