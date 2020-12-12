The Dirty Picture fame Arya Banerjee dies under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata

Arya Banerjee's real name was Devdutta Banerjee. The actress was 33 at the time of her demise.

Graphic details, trigger warning

2020 has not proved to be a good year for the film industry as it has lost many gems in the past few months. Right from Irrfan Khan, to Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan, and others, the world of showbiz has undergone a huge shock with the demise of these stars. Now, we have learned that another talented actress Arya Banerjee has left for her heavenly abode. She had earlier appeared in popular movies like The Dirty Picture.

According to reports, she was found dead at her residence in South Kolkata on Friday. The same reports suggest that it was Arya’s maid who informed the police after the actress failed to respond to any calls of the former when she arrived at her residence. It was after that the police reached there and broke open the door of her apartment where they found her dead body covered with blood. They reportedly found her nose bleeding and vomiting.

As of now, the cops have sent the 33-year old’s mortal remains for post mortem and are investigating her suspicious death. Moreover, the forensic team also collected samples from Arya’s apartment. As has been revealed by the maid, the actress lived there alone and mostly kept to herself. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Love Sex Aur Dhokha back in 2010. She reportedly also did a few modeling assignments in Mumbai. Her real name was Devdutta Banerjee and she was the younger daughter of late sitar player Pandit Nikhil Ranjan Banerjee.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shakuntala Devi's Vidya Balan: Have been working with a healer for years as I was unkind to myself

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×