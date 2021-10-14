'Disappointed with decision of extending Aryan’s jail time': SRK finds support from director Rahul Dholakia

Ever since Aryan Khan has been taken under NCB custody, the Bollywood industry has gone in a state of shock. It is definitely a tough time for Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as yet again their son did not get bail. The disappointment amongst the people who stood in support of King Khan and Aryan has increased. The court has reserved its order till October 20. Earlier we saw many celebrities standing in support of the actor, today yet again director Rahul Dholakia has expressed his disappointment towards the results.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rahul Dholakia wrote, “I respect and support people doing their job, unfortunately, this is not seeming to be about that. Disappointed with the decision of extending Aryan’s jail time. #AryanKhanBail.” To note, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on the night of October 2 with his friend Arbaaz Merchant, was lodged in Arthur Road jail after his bail application was denied previously by the lower court on the basis of Court jurisdiction. Aryan's lawyer Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde later had applied for bail in Special NDPS Court in Mumbai.

Disappointed with the decision of extending Aryan’s jail time. #AryanKhanBail — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) October 14, 2021

On Wednesday, when the bail plea hearing began, Aryan's lawyer Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde presented their side to the Court. The NCB's legal team is comprised of Special Public Prosecutors AM Chimalker and Advait Sethna. They opposed Aryan's bail in the case as they claimed that the investigation by NCB is underway in the Cordelia Cruise Ship Drug bust case. Meanwhile, during the hearing on October 13, NCB told the court that Aryan has been involved in ‘illicit procurement & distribution of contraband’. On the other hand, Aryan’s lawyer Amit Desai called NCB’s allegation of Aryan being a part of an illicit international drug trafficking ring absurd.

