Disco Dancer 2.0 Song: Tiger Shroff sways us with his kick ass dance moves and shows why ‘Disco Never Dies’

Tiger Shroff sways us with his kick ass dance moves in his latest song- I am a Disco Dancer 2.0

At a time when the entire nation is grappling with the Coronavirus outbreak, Tiger Shroff brightened up everyone's mood as he released a brand new song titled- I am a Disco Dancer 2.0. That's right! Post the release of Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff surprised his fans as he took to social media to announce that he will appear in a remix of the cult song- I am a Disco Dancer featuring Mithun, titled I am a Disco Dancer 2.0. In the first look that Tiger shared from the song, this Heropanti actor is seen showing off his chiselled bronzed abs as he is shining bright like a disco ball, and alongside the photo, he wrote, “Getting the disco Groove back - 2.0 style! I am a Disco Dancer 2.0. Dropping on Wednesday 18th March. On the Saregama Youtube channel.”

Well, now that that song has released online, we, like all of Tiger fans, watched it, and as soon as we press the play button, we are transported to the world of discos where everything is as shiny as a torch ball, and needless to say, like always, this War actor has managed to sway us off our feet with his kickass dance moves. In the song, Tiger descends on the floor on a disco ball and from the time he set his foot on the disco floor, Tiger impresses us with his dance moves and proves why 'Disco Never Dies'. Although as soon as the song plays, we sort of miss Bappi’s voice, however, Tiger Shroff wins our hearts with his dance moves, and also, by recreating the hooks step in his own way. One highlight of the song is that Tiger is also seen doing 's hook step from Krrish. Talking about the song, it has been composed by Salim-Sulaiman while the original song, featured in the film Disco Dancer, starring Mithun Chakraborty, was composed by Bappi Lahiri.

Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite , and despite harsh reviews, Baaghi 3 was faring well at the box office but due to theatre shutdown amidst the Coronavirus scare, the film’s collection witnessed a dip. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor hit the screens in March 2020 and despite the reviews, director Ahmed is happy with the film’s business as he credited Tiger’s popularity for the franchise’s success.

Check out Tiger Shroff's latest song- I am a Disco Dancer 2.0 here:

