Discover REAL inspiration behind Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Waheguru wedding trailer song

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s fans were in for a huge surprise as the couple’s wedding video was revealed on Koffee With Karan season 8. While DeepVeer shared their stunning wedding pictures back when they tied the knot in 2018, it is only now that they unveiled the wedding video for the first time, 5 years later. The song ‘Waheguru’ plays in the background of the dreamy video, adding to the spiritual vibes. Now, we have found out what the real inspiration behind choosing that song was!

The inspiration behind Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s wedding video song Waheguru

Vishal Punjabi, CEO of The Wedding Filmer, who beautifully captured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding, has shared the lyrics of the song Waheguru on his Instagram story. Post that, he also explained the song choice for the video, revealing that it has a Ranveer Singh connection. In his Instagram story, he wrote, "The inspiration for the song Waheguru stemmed from Ranveer's daily ritual of beginning his mornings by listening to Ek Onkar by Harshdeep Kaur. The significance of Ek Onkar in his routine led to this beautiful rendition, with Waheguru chants being integrated from the sacred Anand Karaj ceremony."

Waheguru, the song that played in Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding video, has been sung by Harshdeep Kaur and Devenderpal Singh. Harshdeep Kaur shared the trailer on her Instagram story, and wrote, “From performing at their dreamy wedding in Lake Como to singing for the most precious wedding film...it all feels so surreal.”

Meanwhile, Vishal Punjabi also made an interesting revelation in his post about Deepika-Ranveer’s wedding video having a Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani connection. He wrote that he directed Deepika during the filming of the song Kabira from YJHD.

“On a crisp evening, amidst rounds of Pictionary by the poolside with the crew, she leaned in and said softly, “When the time comes for my wedding, I’d be honored if you would be the one to capture it.” I was taken aback, a blush creeping up unnoticed. She held onto that sentiment, gently reminding me of that whispered promise during her wedding film’s screening years later,’ he wrote.

