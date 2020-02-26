Disha & Aditya, Ayushmann & Jitendra, Kartik & Sara: Which new jodi won your heart this February? COMMENT

This month we saw a new sizzling pair of Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri's Malang, lovebirds Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal and a new hatke pair of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

While the month of January 2020 introduced us to new on-screen jodi's like Vikrant Massey and in Chhapaak and and Jassie Gill in Panga, February 2020 too introduced us to some amazing new on-screen jodi's. February is known as the month of love as Valentine's Day is celebrated on 14th February every year. Bollywood tries to spread love among their fans by releasing some amazing rom-com this month. This month we saw a new sizzling pair of and Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri's Malang, lovebirds Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal and a new hatke pair of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Disha and Aditya made their fans go gaga over their sizzling chemistry in the movie. Their amazing love story shown in Malang has made fans fall in love with this new jodi and they want to see them more on-screen. Their fun photos and videos on their social media accounts also left the fans excited for more. From their underwater scenes to their love-hate relationship shown in the film, Disha and Aditya for sure created a big impact on their fans. This jodi had set fire on the internet during the promotions of their film.

Talking about Kartik and Sara, this jodi had created a buzz way before the film was released. As per reports, the two were dating while shooting for the film and then they broke up because of their busy schedule. But their onscreen, as well as off-screen jodi, has been loved a lot by their fans. Infact, fans have started calling them Sartik. The two had created a magic on-screen which made the fans go crazy over them all over again. From their kissing scenes to their break-up scenes, Kartik and Sara's chemistry created a strong buzz and fans want to see them again in a movie.

Lastly, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan introduced us to a new and unique jodi of Ayushmann and Jitendra. Their cute love story stole away the audience's heart in the movie. This new on-screen jodi proved that love has no gender. Be it the love between a girl and guy or between two guys, true love always wins and there is no shame if a guy loves another guy. Jitendra and Ayush both looked too cute together and their chemistry stole the limelight.

The month of February saw some amazing and unique jodi's and the audiences would love to see them more.

But which new jodi won your heart this February? Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar or Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan. COMMENT BELOW!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More