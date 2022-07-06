Disha Patani is an absolute stunner as she flaunts her svelte figure in pink net saree; PICS

Disha Patani never skips a chance to raise the temperature on Instagram with her good looks. Her fashion game always manages to grab all the limelight and attention. Ever since she made her debut in the film industry with the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, the actress has earned a spot in the hearts of Bollywood fans. The Baaghi 2 actress, who is famous for her stunning looks and electrifying dance moves, enjoys a large social media presence.

A few hours back, the actress shared new photos on her Instagram handle from her latest photoshoot and it has left her fans swooning. In it, Disha could be seen donning a gorgeous, shimmery pink saree and her blouse was paired with sequins and crystal beads and also featured a plunging neckline. The actress kept her hair down and added earrings and a ring as accessories and the 30-year-old's skin gleamed with highlighter, glossy lips, and subtle eye makeup.

Check out Disha Patani's PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is currently looking forward to the release of Mohit Suri's action-thriller film, Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham. The film is a spiritual sequel to Ek Villain (2014) and is scheduled for a theatrical release on 29 July 2022. This marks her second collaboration with the director Mohit Suri after the 2020 release film, Malang, which featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

Next, Disha also has Dharma Productions’ action-drama film Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. It is directed by Sagar Ambre. The actress will also feature in Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. It is a pan-Indian movie and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

