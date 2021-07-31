Disha Patani adds funky touch to her makeup with perfect liner; Fans call her ‘Pretty Patani’

Bollywood actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Time and again the diva takes to her Instagram space to capture special moments of her life and shares them online among her fans. On Friday, July 30, the Malang actor posted a gorgeous selfie of herself leaving fans wowed and amazed. With her latest funky look, Disha Patani has given a top-notch start to her weekend. As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it garnered umpteen likes in no time.

In the selfie, Disha can be seen flaunting her perfect purple winged eyeliner while maintaining a poker face as the camera captures her. She opted for a pony hair-do leaving strands of her hair loose to caress her cheeks. In addition to this, the actor accessorized her funky look with statement silver chains. Upon seeing the photograph, fans flooded her comment section with sweet compliments. While one called her ‘beautiful’, another hailed her as ‘Pretty Patani’.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s latest post here:

This selfie comes just weeks after, Disha left social media abuzz with her throwback pictures from her recent Maldives vacation. Donning a gorgeous pastel orange mini-dress featuring tiny frills, Disha’s breathtaking photo was accentuated with a scenic background showcasing her extravagant stay. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Malang star was last seen alongside in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. She will next feature opposite and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns.

