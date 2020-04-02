Disha Patani adorably sings Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye as Tiger Shroff cuts his birthday cake in a THROWBACK video

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani shared screen space in Baaghi 2 and in this video, Disha is seen singing a birthday song for Tiger as he cuts his cake

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since all theatres across the nation were shut, the film’s box office collection witnessed a major setback. Now that said, since there are no movie releases, shootings and other things, B-town actors and TV stars are spending time in quarantine, and today, we got our hands on a throwback video of Tiger Shroff from his birthday wherein he is cutting the cake while is seen recording a video and also singing ‘Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye.’ Well, this surely is the cutest thing that we have seen on the internet today, isn’t it? On Tiger’s birthday,

Well, ever since the two came together on screen in Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been rumoured to be dating each other, however, the two have always denied being in a relationship. During a recent interview, when Disha Patani was asked about dating Tiger, the Malang actress had said that she is trying to impress him as Tiger is very shy, and on the other hand, whenever Tiger Shroff was asked about his rapport with Disha, he has always maintained that Disha and him are likeminded people and what he likes about Disha is that she has no tantrums.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor, and next, he will be seen in the sequel to his debut film Heropanti.

