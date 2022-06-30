Disha Patani is all excited ahead of the trailer release of Ek Villain Returns; Shares PICS

Disha Patani is one of the cutest yet boldest actresses in the Hindi film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Neeraj Pandey’s directorial MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and gave several hits like ‘Baaghi 2’, ‘Malang’, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ alongside Salman Khan, and Jackie Shroff. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns featuring John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor. The film is a sequel to Mohit Suri's 2014 film Ek Villain which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Disha is excited for the trailer release of Ek Villain Returns and she has shared the excitement of the same with her fans via her Instagram stories. The Malang actress shared a series of pictures on her IG stories. The first picture featured Disha in a sunkissed photo. The actress wore a hoodie in the picture as she looked at the camera with cuteness. The second picture showcased her pet dog with a caption, “Ek Villain Returns trailer out tomorrow.” Another picture also showed her dog posing for the camera as she wrote: “I hope you guys enjoy it”. The actress was referring to the trailer of her much-anticipated film.

Have a look at Disha’s posts:

Earlier on Wednesday, Disha had also shared an official poster of the film on her Instagram account. As per the poster, Disha has been paired opposite John and the duo made for a sizzling pair. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress was seen flaunting her toned midriff while John’s intense look got the audience intrigued. Sharing the poster, Disha wrote, “Hero aur heroine ki stories toh bohot hain, ab baari hai Villain ki kahani jaan ne ki!”.

To note, Ek Villain Returns will mark Arjun’s first collaboration with Tara, Disha and John. Ek Villain Returns will be hitting the screens on July 29.