Disha Patani is all praise for Tiger Shroff as he grooves on to Justin Bieber's Yummy; WATCH

Tiger Shroff has treated fans with a throwback video where the actor is seen flaunting off his dance moves as he grooves on Justin Bieber's track Yummy.

Tiger Shroff may be at home with his family amidst the Coronavirus lockdown but is treating his fans with stunning photos of him, one after the other. The actor has been sharing amazing BTS pictures and videos from his films amid the lockdown. Not only this but the actor has also been flaunting his dancing skills and sharing some unique workout styles to try at home with fans through his social media posts. Recently, Tiger shared a throwback video where he is seen flaunting his dancing skills.

We all know that Tiger loves to dance and he is just amazing at it. Recently, the Baaghi 3 actor was seen grooving on Justin Bieber's track Yummy. Tiger looks uber cool donning a black ganji and green cargo pants as he dances like a pro in a studio and is accompanied by two other performers. The Heropanti actor's cool moves will make you go in awe of him. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "Love this song...#beleiber @paresshss @_anjalli_ @akshaydancelife444." As soon as Tiger posted his video, not only Tiger's fans but the Baaghi 2 actor's rumoured girlfriend and actress was all praise for the actor. She commented with three clap hands emoji and a heart-eye emoji.

(Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor is impressed with Tiger Shroff as he flaunts his toned body; See Photo)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite , however, due to the pandemic, the film could run in cinemas for only 10 days, due to which its lifetime collection was restricted at about Rs 93 crore. Next, Tiger will be seen in the sequel of his debut film Heropanti. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

Check out Tiger Shroff's post here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×