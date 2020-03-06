Disha Patani is all praises for Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3; Calls it as 'the best action film ever'

After Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff, his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani has also praised the film and the actor for his performance in Baaghi 3.

Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3 has hit the theaters today. Yesterday a star-studded screening was held in the city which was attended by who's who of Bollywood. From , Tara Sutaria, to other B-town celebs, Baaghi 3 was trending on social media and for all the right reasons. Recently, Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff was all praise for the movie and the actor. Sharing a picture of Tiger's childhood pic, she wrote, "God bless you my Baaghi!!! I have no words to tell you how proud you make me..God bless the incredible cast and crew of Baaghi 3!!!! Tigerians and action fans go watch the film!! You have never seen action like this in Hindi cinema!!!! Jaan laga diya to give you a spectacle!!..”

And now, Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani has also praised the film and Tiger. Sharing the recent poster of Baaghi 3 on her Instagram story, Disha wrote, "Film out today, please go and witness the best action film ever." She even wrote Tiger's name with a lot of fire emojis. Well, Disha is also a part of this film. She will be seen in the song Do You Love Me? The song which was released a few days back shows Disha flirting with Tiger in the song in her glamorous avatar.

Meanwhile, talking about Baaghi 3, in the film, Tiger Shroff will be battling it out against a whole nation in order to salvage the life of his brother, which is played by Riteish Deshmukh. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff and this will be for the first time that the father-son duo will be sharing the screen space together. Baaghi 3 has been directed by Ahmed Khan and produced Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

