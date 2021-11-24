Disha Patani all set to perform action sequences in Ek Villain Returns: Reports

Everyone is anticipating the release of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. The movie has quite a rich ensemble including Disha Patani, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Recently, Arjun shared a sweet picture with Tara on the sets to wish her happy birthday. On the other hand, John wrapped his shooting for Ek Villain Returns. Now, coming to Disha, the actress has been vigorously shooting for the movie alongside her co-stars. Disha will be seen in a bold persona for the movie. Recently, a source revealed to a leading daily that the actress’ character is absolutely fearless and that she herself will be performing her stunts.

The source close to the ‘Baaghi’ actress told ETimes that Disha will portray a character who is extremely fearless and bold and she will even take on a few tough action sequences. Moreover, the source also talked about how Disha is going over and beyond to deliver the best performance. "Since the plot of ‘Ek Villian Returns’ is seasoned with twists and turns, Disha is really pushing the envelope in terms of her performance and action stunts as this time around the action, drama and suspense has really heightened in this part,” The source added. They even informed that the actress distinctly asked to do the action sequences by herself as much as she could and has trained extensively as well.

Talking about the work front, apart from ‘Ek Villain Returns’, Disha Patani is also gearing up for her protagonist character in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.

