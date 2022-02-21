Disha Patani is all smiles as she wraps up ‘Ek Villain Returns’; Shares joyful PIC from set

Actress Disha Patani who marked her debut in Bollywood with sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress keeps her fans updated with minute details of her life and everyone who follows her is aware of the fact that the 29-year-old actress was shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Ek Villain Returns’. On Sunday, Disha took to Instagram to share a joyful photograph from the set as she wrapped up the shooting for Ek Villain Returns.

Taking to the story section of Instagram, Disha shared a selfie with her gang and wrote, “It’s a wrap” #ekvillainreturns. Mohit Suri's directorial also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. With this movie, Disha is reuniting with director Mohit Suri after the 2020 film Malang which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur. However, Ek Villain Returns will the first collaboration of John Abraham and Mohit Suri. To note, John had finished the shooting of the film last year in October. The movie is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

See Disha’s Instagram story here:

For unversed, Ek Villain Returns is a follow-up to the 2014 action-thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. On the work front, Disha will feature in Ekta Kapoor's KTina. She will also play a pivotal role in the movie Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

Earlier, Disha had made headlines for her Maldives vacation with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The actress also posted some stunning photos from her beach vacation.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani intensely gazes in new selfie, looks bewitching in black; PIC