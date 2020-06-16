Disha Patani and Aaditya Thackeray's birthday banter wins the internet; Fans call them 'dada' and 'vahini'

Disha Patani and Aaditya Thackeray wish each other Happy Birthday on social media and fans can't stop gushing over them.

and Aaditya Thackeray's growing friendship became the talk of the town last year. The beautiful actress and the Shiv Sena politician were spotting hanging out together multiple times. The two seemed to be hitting off well and set the paparazzi on a clicking spree every time they stepped out together. Both, Disha Patani and Aaditya Thackeray share their birthdays on the same day, i.e. June 13. As they blew an extra candle on their cakes this time, both of them wished each other on social media in a funny way.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over Disha Patani and Aaditya Thackeray's fun banter on Twitter after Disha wished the young politician on his birthday and he responded saying 'same to you.' "Happiest b’day @AUThackeray stay the amazing you and keep shining," Disha tweeted. "Thank you so much Disha! One of those few people who I can say 'same to you' on 13th of June for a birthday wish! Keep shining and rising!" Aaditya Thackeray replied on her Twitter post.

Check it out:

Thank you so much Disha! One of those few people who I can say “same to you” on 13th of June for a birthday wish! Keep shining and rising! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 13, 2020

Disha and Aaditya's social media interaction led to several memes and fans even referred to them as ‘dada and vahini’. However, Disha has always referred to Aaditya as her good friend. In a media interaction, Disha had reportedly said that she does not choose friends based on gender. She also added that she can go out with a friend at lunch and dinner and that everyone has male and female friends. Meanwhile, fans also link up Disha with Tiger Shroff but the two actors have never admitted the same.

Also Read: Disha Patani goes for a dinner outing with friend Aditya Thackeray; View Pics

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×