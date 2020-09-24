Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur to reunite for Ahmed Khan's next after Malang's success?

Looks like Ahmed Khan's high octane action film will see Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur opposite each other once more. Read details below.

and Aditya Roy Kapur created a whole new fan base when they starred in Malang earlier this year. Their chemistry was off the charts and audiences loved to see Aditya and Disha in a whole new avatar. Soon after the success of Malang, director Mohit Suri announced that his film Ek Villain 2 will see the Malang jodi come together yet again with Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in an ensemble cast.

However, Aditya decided to opt out of the project due to creative differences. Later, we got to know that Aditya Roy Kapur has signed up a big solo action film, to be produced by Ahmed Khan. And now looks like, this big solo action film will reunite Aditya and Disha Patani once more on the big screen.

According to a latest report in Mumbai Mirror, Disha seems to have signed the dotted line for Ahmed Khan's 'Om' and the duo will soon be back to work. Directed by Kapil Tinu Verma, Om is an out and out action film and if Disha and Aditya's dates match, the filming may even begin by this yearend.

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Tara Sutaria was being considered for 'Om' opposite Aditya. An insider had revealed, "Tara has been approached for the Ahmed Khan film opposite Adi. She has liked the story but she is yet to sign on the dotted line. It all depends on her schedule and the dates that Adi and Ahmed decide to shoot the film on. The film is tentatively titled Om. It's a high octane actioner."

