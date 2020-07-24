  1. Home
Disha Patani and Ananya Panday are all hearts for Krishna Shroff's alluring pose; See Pic

Krishna Shroff’s latest alluring post has Disha Patani and Ananya Panday going gaga over it.
Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff share a close bond. The two have often been seen chilling together. When the lockdown due to the ongoing pandemic had first started, Disha uploaded fun videos with Krishna. Most recently, the actress along with Ananya Panday was all hearts for her best friends’ latest post on Instagram. Krishna is an avid social media user. She recently took to her Instagram account and uploaded pictures from her photoshoot. 

Krishna Shroff looks stunning in the photos she posted. With minimal makeup on and glossy lips, the diva had her styled in a sleek manner. As for accessories she had on a pair of chunky gold hoops. It didn’t take long for her fans and followers to go gaga over her photos. But it wasn’t only her followers who couldn’t get enough of her pictures. Disha Patani also commented on her post writing, ‘So beautiful’ along with heart-eyed emojis and heart emoticons. Apart from Disha, Ananya Panday also commented on Krishna’s post saying, ‘Damnnnnn’ along with a heart-eyed emoji.

On a professional front, Disha was last seen in the film ‘Malang’ directed by Mohit Suri. She starred alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She will star next in ‘KTina’. Aside from that, the actress has also been cast for ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. She will be starring alongside Salman Khan, which will be directed by Prabhudheva. 

