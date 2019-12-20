Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor pose, pout and wink in these videos from Malang’s wrap up party; WATCH

Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat and next, she will be see in Mohit Suri’s Malang

As soon as Tiger Shroff returned from Serbia from the shooting of Baaghi 3, he made sure to catch up with his friend and alleged girlfriend, , and so the two were papped in the city as they stepped out for a dinner date. And yesterday, Disha Patani attended the wrap up party of Mohit Suri’s Malang which was hosted by Anil Kapoor at his residence. The party which was held at Anil Kapoor's residence saw Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu along with Anil Kapoor himself.

While Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in a cool black t-shirt and black denim, Disha looked gorgeous in a strapless bodycon blue ensemble. Anil Kapoor too took to social media to share pictures of him partying with his young co-stars. Anil wrote, “The mast malangs of #Malang! #aboutlastnight #thatsawrap@mohit11481 #Adityaroykapur @DishPatani @kunalkemmu @itsBhushanKumar @luv_ranjan @gargankur @tseries @LuvFilms @MalangFilm...” And today, Disha Patnai shared a fun video on social media wherein she is seen goofing around with Anil Kapoor while posing for a selfie and alongside the photo, Disha thanked Anil Kapoor for hosting such a lovely dinner. Soon after, sonam K Ahuja left a comment that read, ‘You came home and I wasn’t there.’

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is a revenge drama starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor and the film will clash with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer, Imtiaz Ali's. Meanwhile, talking about Malang, director Mohit had said that with Malang, he is returning to the genre he enjoys the most. “It will be intense, edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me,” said Mohit.

Credits :Instagram

