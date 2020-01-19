Disha Patani and her Malang co star Aditya Roy Kapur have a gala time with IG filters; Watch

Disha shared a cute and adorable video on her Instagram story with her Malang co-star Aditya Roy Kapur which is winning hearts on the internet.

has created a stir among the audience since the trailer of her upcoming film Malang also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor was out. The actress's stunning and glamorous look in the film has become the talk of the town. Disha is quite active on social media. From her fitness videos to her love for pink and unicorns, the actress has been sharing the titbit of her life with her fans. The Baaghi 2 actress never fails to impress her fans.

Recently, Disha shared a cute and adorable video on her Instagram story with her Malang co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. The two are goofing around with some Instagram filters. They are pretending to be a dog and sticking their tongue out using the dog filter on Instagram. Aditya and Disha are having a gala time doing so. Disha had even shared Aditya's look while the two were at a dubbing studio. Fans are loving this new couple onscreen and are going gaga over them. Their chemistry in the film is just commendable.

Check out Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's video here:

Talking about Malang, directed by Mohit Suri, the movie is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. For the film, Aditya and Disha learned underwater action and did their stunts on their own. The shooting of Malang has been done in Goa and international locations. Malang’s release date was recently changed from February 14, 2020, to February 7, 2020. While the plot of the romantic action drama looks intriguing, Disha and Aditya add oomph to the film. As seen in the trailer, their chemistry makes it difficult for one to look away.

Also Read: Disha Patani raises the temperature as she shares a bikini clad picture of herself from the sets of Malang

Credits :Instagram

Read More