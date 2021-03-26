Disha Patani and John Abraham spotted in the city as they film for Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns; SEE PHOTOS

Stars of Ek Villain Returns, John Abraham, and Disha Patani were snapped shooting for the Mohit Suri directorial. Take a look at the photos.

Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns is one of the most-awaited films releasing this year. Starring Disha Patani and John Abraham in pivotal roles, the romance-thriller already is making headlines for the film’s intriguing plot and the success its first part, Ek Villain garnered. The actors have been snapped while filming for the film which also stars Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Today, Disha and John were yet again snapped together at the filming location.

The B-town actors were surrounded by shutterbugs as soon as they were spotted. The beloved stars were seen donning cool outfits. While Disha sported a lacy black top paired with beige coloured pants and jacket. The diva looked absolutely stunning in her new chic look. Along with her, John was also seen rocking a casual all-black outfit. The stars looked surreal as they were shooting for the film. The two were seen having a conversation while they were papped by the paparazzi. Fans are anticipating seeing the duo together on the big screen.

Take a look at Disha Patani and John Abraham’s photos:

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor surprised the cast and crew of the film by paying a visit to the set. The star reportedly ‘bonded’ with the whole team as there are multiple photos of him talking to the actors. The makers of the film had thanked the actor on social media for expressing his kind gesture saying, “Indeed the sweetest surprise to witness Jeetendra sir on the sets of #EkVillianReturns”.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

