Disha Patani and Kiara Advani are cuteness overload as they come together for a selfie and internet loves it

Kiara Advani and shared screen space in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story, and although these two ladies didn’t have a scene together in the film, but we got our hands on a throwback photo from the sets wherein Kiara Advani and Disha Patani are seen posing for a selfie. In the photo, Kiara and Disha are seen winking and goofing around while posing for a selfie and clearly, we miss Sushant in the frame. Post Sushant’s untimely demise, both, Kiara and Disha Patani took to social media to express a sense of grief over his demise and offered their condolences.

That said, while Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, grapevine is rife with the news of Kiara Advani and ’s love affair, and during a recent interaction with fans on social media, when a fan asked Sidharth to describe Kiara in one word, the Marjaavaan actor said ‘Shershaah’. Well, for all those who don’t know, Sidharth and Kiara will be sharing screen space for the first time in Shershaah and talking about Shershaah, the film is a biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film will tell the heroic tale of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War and posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

As for Disha Patani, she was last seen in the blockbuster film Malang co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu and next, she will be seen in Ek Villain 2 and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite .

Check out Disha Patani and Kiara's photo here:

