Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna join Sidharth Malhotra as leading ladies on Yodha; Karan Johar announces

Saturday began with a bang for Sidharth Malhotra fans as the actor announced an update about the leading ladies of his upcoming film Yodha. Not just Sidharth, filmmaker Karan Johar also took to social media to announce the leading ladies of Yodha. Joining Sidharth on board would be Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead. The Dharma Productions' head honcho announced in a post and welcomed both leading ladies in a post on social media.

Taking to his social media handle, Karan shared the update about Sidharth Malhotra starrer. He wrote, "The phenomenal and exceptionally talented female leads of #Yodha are here! Welcoming the fierce, the gorgeous and ever charming Disha Patani to the family. Along with Raashii Khanna, who brings her spark and innocence to the role like no other! Yodha hits theatres near you on 11th November, 2022." Sidharth also welcomed both Disha and Raashii on board the aerial actioner that was announced last month.

Previously, Yodha's posters featuring Sidharth Malhotra had been launched last month. In the poster, fans got to see Sidharth as a soldier on a mission to save the nation. The actor kicked off shooting for the film last month and while being on set, Sidharth had shared first few glimpses from the first day of shooting.

Yodha is Dharma Productions' first aerial action franchise. The film is being helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. It is backed by Dharma Productions and is set to release on November 11, 2022.

