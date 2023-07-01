Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff spotted travelling together; Rumoured ex-couple arrives at event in Delhi-PICS

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff hit the headlines last year, after it was rumoured that they have broken up. So far, neither Disha nor Tiger has acknowledged these reports. Now, the two actors have been spotted together for the first time after the reports of their breakup surfaced. On Saturday, a video that surfaced on social media showed Disha and Tiger travelling in the same flight as they jetted off for an event in Delhi. Post that, pictures of Disha and Tiger arriving at the event in Delhi have also been floating on the Internet. Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff was also seen sitting next to Disha at the event.

Rumoured ex-couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani arrive at an event in Delhi

The in-flight video shows Disha Patani seated near the window, and the video also shows Rinzing Denzongpa and Tiger Shroff, along with a few others, seated in the plane. While Tiger is seen with a serious expression on his face, Disha is seen in a jovial mood, and be seen pouting in the video. They were headed for Matrix Fight Night in Delhi, and were also clicked as they arrived at the event. Disha sat next to Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff. The pictures showed Tiger, Disha and Krishna enjoying the match. While Tiger looked dashing in an all-black outfit, Disha looked chic in a one-shoulder fitted blue full-sleeved crop top paired with white baggy pants. She teamed her outfit with white and blue coloured sneakers, and left her hair open.

Check out the video, and Tiger-Disha's pictures from the event!

Meanwhile, on 13th June, Disha Patani celebrated her 31st birthday, and Tiger Shroff penned a sweet wish for her. He shared their throwback picture together from the time when they were promoting their film Baaghi 2. In his birthday wish for Disha, Tiger wrote that he wishes for only the best times ahead. “Only the best times ahead! Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always happy birthday @dishapatani,” wrote Tiger.

