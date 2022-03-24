Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria make stylish appearances at Ek Villain Returns wrap up party; PICS

The shoot for Ek Villain Returns is over and tonight, the star cast, makers, and others gathered together at the wrap-up party of the same. After the success of Mohit Suri’s 2014 film Ek Villain featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh, the director is back with its spiritual sequel, Ek Villain Returns which features an interesting ensemble cast featuring John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. A few moments back, Arjun, Tara, and Disha, along with Mohit Suri and Ekta Kapoor were papped as they arrived at the party.

Disha Patani upped the glam quotient in a black off-shoulder dress. The actress looked absolutely stunning as she carried her outfit with style and confidence. Her hair was left open, and she donned a glamourous makeup look. She wrapped up her attire with a pair of black heels. Tara Sutaria looked nothing less than a diva in her brown dress. She styled it with matching brown shoes. Her hair was kept open with a middle parting. She smiled at the cameras, while the paparazzi clicked her from a distance. Coming to Arjun Kapoor, the actor kept it effortlessly stylish in a black tee-shirt which he wore with a pair of black trousers. The actors posed together for pictures.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani’s pictures from Ek Villain Returns wrap up party:

Ek Villain Returns is all set to hit the cinemas on the 8th of July, 2022. The film is backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series

