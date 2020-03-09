Disha Patani asks fans ‘Do You Love Me’ as she shares BTS video from the sets of Baaghi 3; WATCH

Today, Disha Patani took to social media to share a BTS video from the sets of Baaghi 3

is a rage on social media because her social media posts garner lakhs of views within minutes of posting it, and today, this Malang actress posted a behind-the-scenes video on social media wherein she is seen dancing to Baaghi 3’s song- Do you Love Me. In the said video, Disha Patani is raising the temperatures with her hot avatar, and as always, she looks drop dead gorgeous.

A few days back, Disha Patani was snapped at the special screening of Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3 and post watching the film, Disha Patani was all praises for alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff as she hailed the film as one of the best action films. As of now, Disha Patnai is busy with the shooting of starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and post Radhe, Disha will be seen in the sequel to Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain.

A few days back, an excited Disha took to social media to share pictures of a note and flowers that the actress had received from the team of Ek Villain as she was welcomed aboard and Disha had expressed a sense of excitement for being part of the film. Also, during a recent interview, when Tiger Shroff was quizzed about his equation with Disha, he had said that Disha and he have similar interests and what he likes about Disha is the fact that she is very easy going and has no tantrums.

