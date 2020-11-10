Disha Patani in awe of rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s first look in Ganapath; Calls him ‘hot’

As Tiger Shroff shared his first look from Ganapath Part 1, netizens have been showering immense love on the actor.

Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly going places these days. After winning hearts with his action mode in War and Baaghi 3 and his singing debut with the song Unbelievable, the handsome hunk came with an interesting surprise for his audience as he announced his next project as Ganapath Part 1. While the teaser poster of the action entertainer garnered a massive response from the audience, the Student of The Year 2 actor has shared his first look from Ganapath Part 1 and it has sent the internet on a meltdown.

In yet another motion poster, Tiger was seen wearing a colourful shirt and was seen flaunting his chiseled abs while sitting on a couch. Ever since the actor has shared the poster, fans have been showering love on his look from the movie. Joining them, Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend has also been in awe of his look and called it lit. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress commented on the post with the blazing fire emoticons. She also commented, “hotttt” on Tiger’s first look from Ganapath Part 1.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s first look from Ganapath Part 1:

To note, Tiger will be seen playing the titular role in the movie which will be helmed by Vikas Bahl. Apart from Ganapath Part 1, Tiger will also be working in Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming movie Heropanti 2. The movie happens to be the second instalment of Tiger’s debut movie. Interestingly, Heropanti 2 will also feature Tara Sutaria in the lead and will mark as the actress’ second collaboration with Tiger.

Also Read: Ganapath First Look: Tiger Shroff is all set to take on his enemies in a badass avatar in a motion poster

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Tiger Shroff Instagram

Share your comment ×