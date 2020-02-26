  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Disha Patani is in awe of rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s ripped body in THIS still from Baaghi 3; See Pic

After Tiger Shroff shared a stunning picture of himself from Baaghi 3, his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani can’t stop gushing about his chiselled body.
3041 reads Mumbai
Disha Patani is in awe of rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s ripped body in THIS still from Baaghi 3; See PicDisha Patani is in awe of rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s ripped body in THIS still from Baaghi 3; See Pic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tiger Shroff is the new uncrowned action king of Bollywood and he is proving it very well. After winning hearts with his breathtaking acting sequences in War, the young star is set to woo the audience in his upcoming action drama Baaghi 3. The movie is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and it has been grabbing the eyeballs courtesy its riveting trailer and foot tapping numbers. While the audience is also excited about Baaghi 3, Tiger is maintaining the momentum and has been sharing interesting stills from the movie.

However, his recent post from Baaghi 3 has set the temperatures soaring as the War star was seen flaunting his chiselled body. The still happens to be from the action sequence from the movie and was seen holding guns in his hand. While the picture had over 11 lakh likes in within 24 hours, Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani is also in awe of the actor’s perfectly ripped body. Commenting on Tiger’s post, Disha wrote, “Body” followed by fire emoticons.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s reaction to Tiger Shroff’s pic from Baaghi 3:

To note, Disha, who was a part of the Baaghi franchise in the second instalment, will be seen doing a special number in Baaghi 3. In fact, Tiger also shared a teaser of her song from the movie today. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also features Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in key roles and will be hitting the screens on March 6, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement