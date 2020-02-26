Disha Patani is in awe of rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s ripped body in THIS still from Baaghi 3; See Pic

After Tiger Shroff shared a stunning picture of himself from Baaghi 3, his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani can’t stop gushing about his chiselled body.

Tiger Shroff is the new uncrowned action king of Bollywood and he is proving it very well. After winning hearts with his breathtaking acting sequences in War, the young star is set to woo the audience in his upcoming action drama Baaghi 3. The movie is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and it has been grabbing the eyeballs courtesy its riveting trailer and foot tapping numbers. While the audience is also excited about Baaghi 3, Tiger is maintaining the momentum and has been sharing interesting stills from the movie.

However, his recent post from Baaghi 3 has set the temperatures soaring as the War star was seen flaunting his chiselled body. The still happens to be from the action sequence from the movie and was seen holding guns in his hand. While the picture had over 11 lakh likes in within 24 hours, Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend is also in awe of the actor’s perfectly ripped body. Commenting on Tiger’s post, Disha wrote, “Body” followed by fire emoticons.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s reaction to Tiger Shroff’s pic from Baaghi 3:

To note, Disha, who was a part of the Baaghi franchise in the second instalment, will be seen doing a special number in Baaghi 3. In fact, Tiger also shared a teaser of her song from the movie today. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also features , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in key roles and will be hitting the screens on March 6, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

